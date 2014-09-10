FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBI says will appeal against Hungary verdict in loan refunds case
September 10, 2014

RBI says will appeal against Hungary verdict in loan refunds case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) said on Wednesday it would appeal against a verdict issued by a Hungarian court in a loan refunds case that could cost the banking sector in the country up to 3 billion euros ($3.87 billion).

A Hungarian court rejected on Wednesday a lawsuit brought by the local unit of Austria’s Raiffeisen to challenge a new law which the government says would compensate clients for past unfair lending practices.

“This does not come as a surprise in the light of the same court decisions regarding other Hungarian banks’ lawsuits. We will appeal against this decision,” RBI said in an emailed statement.

1 US dollar = 0.7751 euro Reporting By Michael Shields; Writing by Shadia Nasralla

