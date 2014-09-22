FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sale of Raiffeisen's Hungarian unit not on the agenda - report
September 22, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Sale of Raiffeisen's Hungarian unit not on the agenda - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The sale of the Hungarian unit of Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank is not on the agenda, the chief executive of the Hungarian bank told business daily Napi Gazdasag on Monday.

“No doubt that (the group) pays more attention to the Hungarian unit but the sale is not on the agenda,” CEO Heinz Wiedner said in an interview with the newspaper.

Raiffeisen, along with other banks operating in Hungary, expects to post significant charges due to legislation passed in parliament that mandates banks to pay refunds to clients on past loans.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Susan Thomas

