ON THE MOVE-Raiffeisen Centrobank revamps role, shakes up management
November 26, 2014

ON THE MOVE-Raiffeisen Centrobank revamps role, shakes up management

VIENNA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Centrobank (RCB) will hand over investment banking businesses to parent Raiffeisen Bank International and get new management under a revamp the Austrian group announced on Wednesday.

RCB will focus on its role as a cash equity and equity derivatives specialist under the reorganisation. Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) will absorb RCB’s equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions business in 2015, it said.

Wilhelm Celeda, an RCB board member since 2013, will take over as RCB chief executive from the start of next year. Markus Kirchmair, head of business management and development at RBI, is set to become risk and finance chief at RCB.

RCB board members Eva Marchart, Michael Spiss and Gerhard Grund will leave RCB at the end of this year and get new posts within the Raiffeisen group, a statement said. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens)

