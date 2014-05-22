FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBI says may issue more tier one capital
May 22, 2014 / 1:32 PM / 3 years ago

RBI says may issue more tier one capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, May 22 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International said it may issue more tier one capital before paying back the 750 million euros ($1.02 billion) in private aid it got in 2009 to weather the financial crisis.

RBI said earlier on Thursday it expected to pay back in the next three to four weeks all or most of the 1.75 billion euros it got in state aid at the time, after selling 2.78 billion euros in new shares in January.

“We plan to repay in first place this state-held participation capital, and the privately held participation capital after a possible additional tier one issue,” Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told analysts on a conference call.

He said the bank had no intention of changing its dividend policy.

Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl said risk costs in Russia would be substantially higher this year than in 2013, and said provisions for Ukraine could be 250 million euros, rather than the 200 million it had previously estimated. ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

