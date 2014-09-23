RBI sees full-year loss of 50-500 mln eur

VIENNA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International expects a full-year loss of up to half a billion euros ($644 million), Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on Tuesday.

RBI, the second-biggest lender in eastern Europe and the Balkans, said late on Monday that hits from Ukraine and Hungary would push it to its first-ever annual loss this year.

Sevelda said the loss would probably be between 50 million and 500 million euros, and should not in any circumstances be expected to be higher.