RBI sees full-year loss of 50-500 mln eur
#Financials
September 23, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

RBI sees full-year loss of 50-500 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International expects a full-year loss of up to half a billion euros ($644 million), Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on Tuesday.

RBI, the second-biggest lender in eastern Europe and the Balkans, said late on Monday that hits from Ukraine and Hungary would push it to its first-ever annual loss this year.

Sevelda said the loss would probably be between 50 million and 500 million euros, and should not in any circumstances be expected to be higher.

1 US dollar = 0.7768 euro Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
