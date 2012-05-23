FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UPDATE 2-RailAmerica in early talks on potential sale of company
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-UPDATE 2-RailAmerica in early talks on potential sale of company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Short-line railroad operator RailAmerica Inc said it is considering a potential sale of the company and has begun preliminary talks with third parties, sending its shares 11 percent higher in extended trade.

It said in a statement there could not be any assurances that an agreement will be reached.

The company, whose majority owner is Fortress Investment Group, has appointed Deutsche Bank Securities Inc as its financial adviser and to assist in its evaluation of strategic alternatives.

Fortress acquired RailAmerica in 2007 and re-listed the company on the New York Stock Exchange in 2009.

RailAmerica owns 45 individual railroads with about 7,500 miles of track in 28 states in the United States and three Canadian provinces.

Shares of Jacksonville, Florida-based RailAmerica, which have risen 48 percent this year, rose to $24.49 in trading after the bell. They closed at $22.13 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.