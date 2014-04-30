CSX says three derailed train cars still on fire in Virginia

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Three rail cars a CSX Corp. train that derailed in Lynchburg, Virginia are still on fire, the company said on Wednesday.

The train was carrying crude oil and traveling from Chicago to Virginia when 15 cars derailed at 2:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, the company said in a statement published on its website.

CSX is “responding fully” to the derailment with emergency personnel, safety and environmental experts, it said.