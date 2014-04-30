FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CSX says three derailed train cars still on fire in Virginia
April 30, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

CSX says three derailed train cars still on fire in Virginia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Three rail cars a CSX Corp. train that derailed in Lynchburg, Virginia are still on fire, the company said on Wednesday.

The train was carrying crude oil and traveling from Chicago to Virginia when 15 cars derailed at 2:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, the company said in a statement published on its website.

CSX is “responding fully” to the derailment with emergency personnel, safety and environmental experts, it said.

Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

