FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Derailed train in Virginia was carrying crude oil -city official
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

Derailed train in Virginia was carrying crude oil -city official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - The train that derailed and caught fire in Lynchburg, Virginia, belongs to CSX Corp. and was carrying crude oil, a city official said on Wednesday.

Some 14 cars derailed at around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and three to four of those are leaking, said JoAnn Martin, director of communications for the city.

The accident occurred near the waterfront and some crude oil is leaking into the James River, which feeds into the Chesapeake Bay, Martin added.

More than 300 people were evacuated following the accident because of the smoke, according to Martin.

CSX couldn’t be reached for comment. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.