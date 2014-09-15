FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rainbow Tours says Polish regulator places it on public warnings list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Rainbow Tours SA :

* Said on Friday the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF, Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego) placed the company on the public warnings list on suspicion of committing a crime under Article 225 of the Act on Insurance Activity: performance of insurance activity and/or reinsurance activity without authorization.

* Said the KNF raised objections to the company’s product named warranty on journey reimbursement, as according to KNF it may have involved the company in performing insurance operations through the conclusion of contracts that guarantee reimbursement in case of cancellation of a tourist event, without permission from KNF.

* Said it does not consider warranty on journey reimbursement an insurance operation and it was not offering it as separate product, but following the KNF ruling it cancelled this offer on July 18.

