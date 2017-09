JOHANNESBURG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Rainbow Chicken Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share to be between 80% and 100% lower * Says record levels of imports and high feed raw material input costs weighed

on results * Says non-deductible deal costs of R45.6M recognised against RCL’s acquisition

of 64.2% share in new Foodcorp * Earnings negatively affected by the deteoriation in the exchange rate