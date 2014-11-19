BRIEF-Raisio acquired Benecol business from affiliates of Johnson & Johnson

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Raisio Oyj :

* Has acquired Benecol business from affiliates of Johnson & Johnson

* Acquired Benecol business in UK, Ireland and Belgium from Cilag GmbH International and amended its agreement concerning North American rights to Benecol with McNeil-PPC, Inc

* Says acquisition is estimated to increase Raisio’s EBIT by some 9 million euros annually

* Says purchase price for business and stocks totalled 88.4 million euros

* Says financed acquisition by a long-term loan of 80 million euros