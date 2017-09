Nov 4 (Reuters) - Raisio Oyj :

* Q3 EBIT 12.1 million euros versus 12 million euros

* Q3 revenue 126.9 million euros versus 149.5 million euros

* Estimates its EBIT for 2014 to remain below level of 2013