Aug 12 (Reuters) - Raisio Oyj : * Says Q2 EBIT EUR 8.5 million (Reuters poll EUR 9.7 million) * Says Q2 net sales EUR 132.5 million (Reuters poll EUR 143 million) * Sees its EBIT for 2014 to remain below the level of 2013 * Says previous guidance was improvement of EBIT through organic growth seems

more challenging than expected