FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EI Towers says too early to consider changes to Rai Way bid
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 5, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

EI Towers says too early to consider changes to Rai Way bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian transmission mast company EI Towers said on Thursday it was too early to say whether it might change some of the conditions in its bid for rival Rai Way.

EI Towers, indirectly controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s broadcasting group Mediaset, launched an unsolicited 1.2 billion euro bid in February to take control of state-controlled Rai Way, which was listed last year.

One of the conditions for the bid to go through is that EI Towers wins at least 66.67 percent of the capital of Rai Way which is currently 65 percent owned by state broadcaster Rai.

The government has said it does not intend to give up control of Rai Way.

“At the present moment it is totally premature to make any decision on possible changes to single conditions,” EI Towers said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.