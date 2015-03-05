EI Towers says too early to consider changes to Rai Way bid

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian transmission mast company EI Towers said on Thursday it was too early to say whether it might change some of the conditions in its bid for rival Rai Way.

EI Towers, indirectly controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s broadcasting group Mediaset, launched an unsolicited 1.2 billion euro bid in February to take control of state-controlled Rai Way, which was listed last year.

One of the conditions for the bid to go through is that EI Towers wins at least 66.67 percent of the capital of Rai Way which is currently 65 percent owned by state broadcaster Rai.

The government has said it does not intend to give up control of Rai Way.

“At the present moment it is totally premature to make any decision on possible changes to single conditions,” EI Towers said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)