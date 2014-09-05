Italy's Rai says plans to list network unit by year-end

CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italian state broadcaster Rai plans to list its network unit Rai Way by the end of the year, Rai’s managing director Luigi Gubitosi said on Friday on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti forum in Cernobbio.

Rai Way said on Thursday its board had approved listing documents, without giving further details. A source familiar with the situation said the plan was to list a 40 to 49 percent stake by mid-November, valuing Rai Way at 900 million to 1 billion euros (1.30 billion US dollar).