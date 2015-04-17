Italy's EI Towers will not present new bid for Rai Way - source

MILAN, April 17 (Reuters) - Italian broadcast tower operator EI Towers will not be presenting a new bid for rival Rai Way, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

EI Towers, controlled by broadcaster Mediaset, tabled a bid for its state-controlled rival back in February but met with resistance from the government which said at least 51 percent of Rai Way should remain in state hands.

Earlier this month Italian market watchdog Consob said a revised offer made by the company could not be accepted, adding it would have to resubmit an offer all over again if it wished to continue. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Stephen Jewkes)