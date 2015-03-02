EI Towers says bid for Rai Way "fully valid and lawful"

MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Italian radio and television mast operator EI Towers said on Monday its bid to take over rival Rai Way was “fully valid and lawful”.

EI Towers, indirectly controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi through broadcasting group Mediaset, launched a 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion) unsolicited offer last week for Rai Way.

But the Italian government, which owns 65 percent of Rai Way through state TV Rai, shut the door on the proposal saying current legislation stipulated that at least 51 percent of the mast operator had to remain under the control of Rai.

“There are no legislative provisions stating that the 51 percent of Rai Way’s share capital must be held by a public entity,” EI Towers said in a statement.

The company said a decree adopted last year at the time of Rai Way’s IPO spoke of “the opportunity for RAI to maintain, at present, a stake not lower than the 51 percent of Rai Way’s share capital in order to ensure the continuity of the service provided by Rai Way to RAI itself.”

Rai Way was listed in November last year, as part of a privatisation programme aimed at cutting Italy’s 2 trillion euros of debt. ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)