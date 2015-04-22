FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

EI Towers board drops bid for Rai Way

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - The board of EI Towers has rubber-stamped a decision to drop an unsolicited bid worth up 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to take over state-controlled rival Rai Way.

“The board acknowledged that conditions are not in place to proceed with the offer,” the company said in a statement.

The plan of the Italian broadcast tower operator, which is controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, has stumbled on political and regulatory opposition to a deal.

Sources close to the matter anticipated the board decision last week.

$1 = 0.9312 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
