Brazil's Raizen sees ethanol, sugar output up 10 pct next season

SAO PAULO, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Raizen Energia SA expects to increase production of ethanol and sugar by 10 percent for the season that starts in April, a company executive said at a conference on Tuesday.

Raizen, a joint venture between Brazil’s largest sugar producer, Cosan SA, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc , should see its sugar output increase by 10 percent to 4.4 million tonnes while ethanol production should rise by the same amount to 2.2 billion liters, thanks to an expected record cane harvest in Brazil, Vice President Pedro Mizutani said at a sugar and ethanol conference in Sao Paulo.

Even so, Raizen mills will reduce the amount of cane used to produce sugar to 56 percent from 58 percent. Many mills are favoring ethanol over sugar in the 2013/14 season thanks to high demand for the biofuel.

Mizutani said that Raizen’s ethanol exports should increase by 20 percent this year. (Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; writing by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Jim Marshall)