FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Brazil's Raízen plans $500 mln bond sale on Thursday -source
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil's Raízen plans $500 mln bond sale on Thursday -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Raízen Energia SA plans to sell up to $500 million in 10-year bonds as early as Thursday, as the Brazilian biofuels and logistics conglomerate seeks to refinance existing debt, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said.

Raizen Fuels Finance, the Raízen subsidiary offering the debt, is initially offering investors a yield "in the mid to high 5 percent area," said the person, who requested anonymity since the deal is in the works.

Raízen, a joint venture equally owned by Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Brazil's Cosan SA Industria & Comercio, hired the investment banking units of Bank of America Corp, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco Santander and Banco Bradesco SA to manage the transaction. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.