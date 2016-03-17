FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's watchdog approves Raizen, Wilmar joint venture
#Market News
March 17, 2016

Brazil's watchdog approves Raizen, Wilmar joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade approved with no restrictions a tie-up between sugar and ethanol producer Raizen Energia SA and trader Wilmar International Ltd, according to the government's official gazette on Thursday.

The proposed joint venture aims to export a type of Brazilian sugar known as VHP, a filing by Cade in the government's official gazette on Wednesday said.

Raízen is a joint venture between Cosan SA and Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Silvio Cascione)

