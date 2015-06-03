FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajan says not more comfortable on inflation now than in April - TV
#India Top News
June 3, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Rajan says not more comfortable on inflation now than in April - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan laughs while speaking at a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is not more comfortable over inflation now than it was at its previous policy in April, Governor Raguram Rajan said in an interview to the ET Now television channel on Wednesday.

The central bank cut its policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent on Tuesday, for the third time this year, to boost investments and growth in what Rajan termed as a stance to front-load rate cuts despite uncertainty over monsoon, crude oil prices and external shocks.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield has risen by 15 basis points to 7.97 percent since Monday after market construed the tone of the policy as hawkish.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

