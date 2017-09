Oct 13 (Reuters) - Rajdy 4x4 SA :

* Says Wealth Bay SA reduces its stake in the company from 41.68 percent to 38.24 percent

* Says Wealth Bay SA currently holds 3,114,850 of the company’s shares Source text for Eikon:

