UAE's RAKBANK to tap existing dollar bond; pricing due on Monday

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based lender National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) will increase the amount it is borrowing through an existing 2019 dollar bond, with the deal set to complete later on Monday, a document from arrangers said.

The sixth-largest lender by market value on the Abu Dhabi bourse will complete a process known as a tap, with price guidance set at 100.875, plus/minus 0.125, of the original price of the bond.

RAKBANK is tapping its $500 million 3.25 percent 2019 bond , which is currently trading at 101.44.

Rated Baa1 by Moody’s and BBB+ by Fitch, RAKBANK has not determined the size of the tap, and has picked National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange the transaction, the document showed.

In November, RAKBANK’s CEO told Reuters it was considering selling a benchmark-sized bond in 2015. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)