UAE RAKBANK cuts up to 250 expat jobs, recruits in wholesale banking
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
January 20, 2016 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

UAE RAKBANK cuts up to 250 expat jobs, recruits in wholesale banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) said on Wednesday it was cutting up to 250 expatriate staff from the bank and its partners as part of a plan to raise business efficiency.

The statement follows a Reuters report about job losses at the bank on Sunday.

In Wednesday’s statement the bank said it had recently re-entered wholesale banking and was significantly raising its headcount and product offering in the space, alongside its existing products and services.

Reporting By Tom Arnold, Editing by William Maclean

