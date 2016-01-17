FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's RAKBANK to cut up to 250 jobs as part of review
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2016 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

UAE's RAKBANK to cut up to 250 jobs as part of review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) will cut up to 250 jobs as part of a review of the lender’s organisational structure, a spokeswoman for the Abu Dhabi-listed bank said on Sunday.

Banks in the United Arab Emirates have been adjusting staffing levels in recent weeks as they react to deteriorating market conditions and tighter liquidity caused by lower oil prices.

“RAKBANK revisited the organisation structure of select departments and made changes where necessary to improve synergy and efficiency across the bank. We are confident the new structure is better positioned for continued success,” the bank said in a statement.

The spokeswoman confirmed the number of job losses in response to questions from Reuters. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.