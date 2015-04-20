Rakoff: Separate insider trading laws needed for criminal, civil cases

(Reuters) - Days after calling for Congress to define insider trading, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff has expanded on his views, saying two different laws are needed to separately cover criminal and civil wrongdoing.

In a speech on Friday, the Manhattan judge said many problems inherent in insider trading cases stem from courts having to interpret the law broadly in civil cases while construing the same provisions narrowly for criminal prosecutions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GdD87w