June 26, 2014 / 3:50 AM / 3 years ago

Rakuten, AirAsia CEOs to announce Japan LCC tie-up in Tokyo July 1-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc and Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd will hold a news conference in Tokyo on July 1 to announce a tie-up in the Japanese low-cost carrier market, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

Rakuten’s Hiroshi Mikitani and AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes are set to announce plans to start operations next year, with a stake of up to one-third each in the venture, the paper said in its online edition. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

