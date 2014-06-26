FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rakuten to enter low-cost carrier business with AirAsia - report
June 26, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Rakuten to enter low-cost carrier business with AirAsia - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc is preparing to enter the low-cost carrier business in Japan as early as July with Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd, Toyo Keizai reported in its online edition.

Rakuten is in talks over becoming a major investor in a Japanese venture that AirAsia is planning to launch, the Japanese magazine reported, adding that AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes would visit Japan as early as next month to hold a news conference on the venture.

AirAsia previously had a Japanese budget airline joint venture with ANA Holdings Inc but they dissolved the loss-making alliance last June after it failed to win over Japanese travellers.

A Rakuten spokeswoman said the company was checking the report.

Shares in Rakuten were up more than 2 percent in Tokyo on Thursday morning, outperforming a 0.3 percent rise in the broader market. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

