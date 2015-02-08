Rakuten set for full-year profit of over 100 bln yen - Nikkei

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Inc is expected to report a 15 percent rise in 2014 operating profit to more than 100 billion yen ($840 million), the Nikkei business daily reported.

Rakuten, which is due to report earnings on Feb. 12, was bolstered by fees from merchants on its shopping portal amid a rapid expansion in Japan’s online retail market, the Nikkei reported on Sunday, without citing sources.

