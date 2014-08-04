FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rakuten Q2 operating profit falls 9.9 pct, meets forecasts
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 4, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Rakuten Q2 operating profit falls 9.9 pct, meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest online retailer Rakuten Inc posted a 9.9 percent decline in April-June operating profit on Monday, dragged down by its Internet finance segment.

Rakuten’s operating profit of 22.21 billion yen ($216.26 million) was in line with expectations of 22.35 billion yen, the mean of five analysts’ estimates according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

The company did not give a figure for its full-year earnings forecasts but said it expected consolidated revenue and operating income for the year to Dec. 31, excluding the securities business and additional line items if any, to surpass last year’s levels. ($1 = 102.7000 Japanese Yen) (Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.