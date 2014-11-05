FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Japan's Rakuten Q3 operating profit rises 20.9 pct, beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 5, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Japan's Rakuten Q3 operating profit rises 20.9 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add “Q3” in headline)

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Rakuten Inc posted a 20.9 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, slightly better than analysts’ estimates, boosted by higher sales at its e-commerce and travel units.

Japan’s largest e-commerce company said operating profit for the July-September quarter rose to 28.34 billion yen ($247.90 million), compared to the 29.42 billion yen average estimate by six analysts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Net profit for the quarter was 76 percent higher year-on-year at 19.373 billion yen, the company said.

Shares in Rakuten ended 1.2 percent lower in Tokyo before the results were announced.

1 US dollar = 114.3200 Japanese yen Reporting by Teppei Kasai; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.