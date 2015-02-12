Japan's Rakuten Q4 operating profit rises 73 pct, beats estimates

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japanese online retailer Rakuten Inc on Thursday said operating profit rose 73 percent in October-December, beating analyst estimates, due to sales growth at its shopping portal and Internet finance division.

Japan’s largest e-commerce company said profit reached 33.28 billion yen in its fourth quarter, versus the 31.2 billion yen average estimate of four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Shares of Rakuten ended 0.36 percent lower ahead of the earnings release, compared with a 1.85 percent gain in the broader market. (Reporting by Teppei Kasai)