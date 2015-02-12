FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Rakuten Q4 operating profit rises 73 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 12, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Rakuten Q4 operating profit rises 73 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japanese online retailer Rakuten Inc on Thursday said operating profit rose 73 percent in October-December, beating analyst estimates, due to sales growth at its shopping portal and Internet finance division.

Japan’s largest e-commerce company said profit reached 33.28 billion yen in its fourth quarter, versus the 31.2 billion yen average estimate of four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Shares of Rakuten ended 0.36 percent lower ahead of the earnings release, compared with a 1.85 percent gain in the broader market. (Reporting by Teppei Kasai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.