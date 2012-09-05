FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ralcorp exec comments
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 9:10 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Ralcorp exec comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ralcorp Holdings Inc : * Sees savings of $26 million-$31 million in FY 2013 due to

consolidation-slides * Sees nearly 50 potential private-brand m&a targets-slides * Ralcorp’s long-term goals include mid-single revenue growth and high

single-digit EPS growth -slides * Says executional issues are largely behind it -slides * CEO says consolidation of three businesses to be effective October 1 * CEO says Kansas City office to be closed by year-end * CEO says “center store” business to be led by rich koulouris * Exec says frozen bakery division has 67 percent of implied value creation * Exec sees slight deflation for the full year in commodity costs * CEO says expects to file financial reports in the next few wks or possibly

sooner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.