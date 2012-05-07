FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ralcorp to amend financial statements, to incur additional charge
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ralcorp to amend financial statements, to incur additional charge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Private-label food company Ralcorp Holdings Inc said it would restate financial statements for its fiscal 2011 and first quarter of fiscal 2012 to account for an additional impairment charge of $54 million in the fourth quarter.

The restatements relate to the non-cash goodwill impairment charges associated with the Post brand cereal business, which was spun-off to Ralcorp shareholders on Feb. 3, 2012, the company said.

Ralcorp said it identified an error in the amount of deferred tax liabilities used to calculate the $364.8 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge that was previously reported in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011. An additional impairment charge of about $54 million should have been reflected in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011, the company said.

The company expects to file the amendments in its report for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2012.

Ralcorp had delayed its fourth-quarter financial results to account for an anticipated non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the Post cereals business.

The company shares were flat at $71.51 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.