FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ralcorp to sell stake in Post Holdings to settle debt
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

Ralcorp to sell stake in Post Holdings to settle debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Food company Ralcorp Holdings Inc agreed to sell its remaining 20 percent stake in Post Holdings Inc to settle about $200 million of debt outstanding as part of a credit agreement.

The food manufacturer, earlier in the day, had said it was exploring the sale of its stake in Post, the cereal maker it spun off earlier this year.

The company has embarked on a restructuring program that will consolidate its various businesses with the aim of saving $26 million to $31 million in the year ending September 2013.

The company laid out its long-term growth targets and plans for achieving them earlier in the month, after activist investor Corvex Management called on the food manufacturer to take drastic action to improve its stock price.

Ralcorp shares closed up $0.94 at $73.12 and Post closed up $1.14 at $30.63 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.