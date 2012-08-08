FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ralcorp profit misses Wall Street estimates
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Ralcorp profit misses Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Private-label food company Ralcorp Holdings Inc’s quarterly profit slightly missed Wall Street expectations, primarily due to weakness in its cereal products business.

Net income from continued operations for the third quarter rose to $30.3 million, or 54 cents per share, from $15.8 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding expenses such as plant closures, merger and integration costs, the company earned 60 cents per share.

Revenue increased 11 percent to $1.03 billion. Sales at its cereal products business, which include ready-to-eat and organic cereals, fell 10 percent to $195.4 million.

However, revenue from its snacks, sauces & spreads business, the main contributor to the company’s revenue, rose about 11 percent to $427 million, helped by higher product pricing.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents per share, on revenue of $1.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company last week said it will consolidate its cereal, pasta, and snacks, sauces & spreads businesses into a single company.

Shares of the St. Louis, Missouri-based company closed at $64.26 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.