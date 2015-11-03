FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rallying-China returns to world championship in 2016
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 3, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

Rallying-China returns to world championship in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China will return to an expanded world rally championship calendar next year for the first time since 1999, series promoters said on Tuesday.

The all-asphalt event will be the 10th of 14 rounds and take place on Sept. 9-11 with a base in the Huairou district 70km from central Beijing.

Huairou also hosted the rally in 1999.

The season will open in Monaco in January and end in Australia in November.

“China is the biggest car market globally and by taking the WRC there, we offer manufacturers the opportunity to showcase their products via a championship focused on production-based vehicles,” said WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla in a statement.

“Its return was unanimously supported by our participating manufacturers.”

Volkswagen, currently gripped by a major scandal over the rigging of emissions tests, are the rally world champions. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.