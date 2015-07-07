FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rallying-Former champion Makinen to lead Toyota team
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 7, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

Rallying-Former champion Makinen to lead Toyota team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Retired four times world champion Tommi Makinen will be Toyota’s team principal when the Japanese manufacturer returns to the world rally championship in 2017, Toyota said on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old Finn won his four successive titles with Mitsubishi between 1996 and 1999.

Toyota said in a statement that Toyota president Akio Toyoda, a keen amateur racer who has had instruction from Makinen in the past, will be chairman of the team returning after an 18 year absence.

Toyota, who won four drivers’ and three manufacturers’ world titles in the 1990s before leaving the series as champions in 1999, are returning with a Yaris WRC car prepared in Germany. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Patrick Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.