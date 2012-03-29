FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Capito leaves Ford for top job at VW Motorsport
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 6 years ago

Motor racing-Capito leaves Ford for top job at VW Motorsport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen have recruited Jost Capito from Ford to oversee a motorsport programme that includes a full world rally championship challenge next year.

Volkswagen said in a statement that Capito, who is also a former chief operating officer of the Sauber Formula One team, would replace Kris Nissen as head of motorsport from May 1.

Capito joined Ford in the United States in 2001 and was responsible for their global performance vehicle business and motorsport strategy.

Volkswagen have already signed French driver Sebastien Ogier from Citroen in a world rally team that aims to take on Ford and Citroen for the title.

