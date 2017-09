June 9 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp said it has appointed former Coach Inc executive Jane Nielsen as chief financial offer, two days after announcing a slew of other reforms.

Nielsen will replace Robert Madore, who has been CFO since April 2015, Ralph Lauren said on Thursday. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)