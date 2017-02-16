FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ralph Lauren names new chief marketing officer
February 16, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 6 months ago

Ralph Lauren names new chief marketing officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp named Vice Media executive Jonathan Bottomley in the newly created role of chief marketing officer, weeks after Chief Executive Stefan Larsson stepped down following differences with founder Ralph Lauren.

The company also named Tom Mendenhall as the brand president for Men's Polo, Purple Label and Double RL. Mendenhall joins from Tom Ford International where he was the chief operating officer. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

