Retailer Ralph Lauren to cut costs, reduce real estate assets
June 7, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Retailer Ralph Lauren to cut costs, reduce real estate assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Luxury fashion retailer Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday that it would streamline its organizational structure, cut costs and reduce its real estate assets.

The retailer said it expects its restructuring measures to result in about $180-$220 million of annualized expense savings.

Ralph Lauren also expects net revenue for the current fiscal year to fall in the low-double digit percentage range, hurt in part by store closures, a pullback in inventory receipts and weak traffic. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
