Ralph Lauren's quarterly sales fall 4.3 pct
February 4, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Ralph Lauren's quarterly sales fall 4.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Luxury fashion retailer Ralph Lauren Corp reported a 4.3 percent decline in quarterly sales, hurt by unusually warm weather in North America, lower tourist traffic and a strong dollar.

The company’s shares were down 12.6 percent at $101 in premarket trading on Thursday.

The company’s net income fell to $131 million, or $1.54 per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 26, from $215 million, or $2.41 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell to $1.95 billion from $2.03 billion, while sales at established stores fell 7 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

