Ralph Lauren's sales fall 1 pct due to discounts, weak demand

May 12 (Reuters) - Luxury fashion retailer Ralph Lauren Corp reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by higher discounts to clear inventory and weak demand in North America.

Net income fell to $41 million, or 49 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 2, from $124 million, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net revenue fell to $1.87 billion from $1.89 billion, while same-store sales fell 6 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)