FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ralph Lauren is trading at a discount - Barron's
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Ralph Lauren is trading at a discount - Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. clothing design company Ralph Lauren looks like a buying opportunity, according to a report on Sunday in Barron’s financial newspaper, which said the company’s investment in new technology should lead to rising profit in coming years.

Much of Ralph Lauren’s recent woes appear tied to currency swings, which tend to self-correct over time, Barron’s said.

The company’s shares closed Friday at $109.38, a level not seen since late 2010. Barron’s said the stock could hit $135 over the next year.

Barron’s said the company, which gets about two-thirds of its revenue from North America, has room to grow in Europe and Asia. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.