UPDATE 1-Ralph Lauren CFO resigns

July 17 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp said its Chief Financial Officer Tracey Travis has resigned to pursue other interests.

Robert Madore, senior vice president of finance, will take the role from Travis on an interim basis, effective July 30, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Ralph Lauren, which makes brands including Polo, Club Monaco and Chaps, said it is considering both internal and external candidates for Travis’s replacement.

Shares of the company closed at $142.02 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were down 1.4 percent in after market trade.