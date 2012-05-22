FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ralph Lauren posts higher results, doubles payout
May 22, 2012

Ralph Lauren posts higher results, doubles payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit sales growth at its own stores and large gains in its Internet business.

The clothing company also said it is doubling its quarterly dividend to 40 cents per share.

Ralph Lauren, with brands like Polo, Club Monaco and Chaps that range from mid-tier basics to high-end luxury labels, said revenue rose 13.7 percent in the fourth quarter ended March 31 to $1.62 billion.

The company expects sales for fiscal year 2013 to be up by a “mid-single digit” percentage.

Ralph Lauren’s quarterly net income was $94.4 million, or 99 cents per share, compared with $73.2 million, or 74 cents per share. That was 15 cents better than Wall Street forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

