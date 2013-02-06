FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ralph Lauren profit rises in holiday quarter
February 6, 2013 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

Ralph Lauren profit rises in holiday quarter

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp reported a higher quarterly profit for a holiday season it said had been strong, helped by solid momentum in the Americas and improvement in Europe.

Net income rose 27.6 percent to $215.7 million, or $2.31 per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 29, from $169.0 million, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.2 percent to $1.85 billion, in line with Wall Street estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Excluding the impact of its China store closings and the American Living brand, revenue rose 5 percent in the quarter.

The fashion company and retailer forecast companywide revenues would rise by a “mid-single-digit” percentage in the current fourth quarter.

