Ralph Lauren posts higher results but sees Q2 revenue decline
August 8, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Ralph Lauren posts higher results but sees Q2 revenue decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp reported higher results but said it expects net revenues to fall in the current quarter, hurt by its decision to have fewer distribution points via partners in China and reduced distribution for its American Living brand.

Ralph Lauren said on Wednesday expects net revenues to fall by a “mid-single-digit” percentage in the second quarter, with a rise in sales at its own stores partly offsetting a reduction in wholesale business to department stores and other retailers.

Net income rose 5.1 percent to $193.4 million, or $2.03 per share, in the first quarter ended June 30, from $184.1 million, or $1.90 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.4 percent to $1.59 billion.

